NORMA BELCHER STEWART was born on August 6, 1943 in Charleston, West Virginia and passed on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 in Fredericksburg, VA. Norma was a 1961 graduate of St. Albans West Virginia High School and retired from Contel phone company. She was a member of Pioneers Club of Northern Virginia and Manassas Baptist Church.
Norma was predeceased by her husband Stanley Stewart; parents Isom and Lillie Mae Lemon Belcher; brothers Alfred and Albert Belcher; sisters Mary Ramsey, Cecelia Searls, Charlotte Young and Imogene Searls.
She is survived by sons John Phoenix (Kim) of Fredericksburg, VA and Charles Walker (Mike Reed) of Berkeley Springs, WV; daughters S. Lynne Clark of Dallas, TX and Krista Craft (Michael) of Roanoke, VA; grandchildren Rachel and Morgan Phoenix and Caleb and Kevin Craft and sister-in-law Barbara Belcher of Culloden, WV.
Visitation will be held at Pierce Funeral Home, 9609 Center St. Manassas, VA on Monday, November 16, 2020 from 2-4 & 6-8 pm. Funeral service at Manassas Baptist Church, 8730 Sudley Rd. Manassas, VA on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 10 am. Interment following at Stafford Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.