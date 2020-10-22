NORMA SUE SKEEN, 83, of St. Albans, went Home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Hubbard Hospice House West, South Charleston, WV.
Norma was a retired police dispatcher for the City of Nitro with over ten years of service. She was a member of Cathedral of Prayer Southern Baptist Church, Charleston, WV.
She was preceded in death by her parents Gus and Allie Hepler Peters, sisters Mary Louise Peters Angel, Betty Lou Peters Baisden, Alwilda Ann Peters Martin, brothers Robert A. "Bob" Peters, James H. "Jim" Peters, Gus Isaac "Ike" Peters and John H. Peters.
Norma is survived by her husband Claudius Merle Skeen, special nieces Betty Peters Wartenburg and Teresa Baisden, and many more nieces and nephews who were all special to her.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1:00 pm Saturday, October 24th, 2020 at Cooke Funeral Home, 2002 20th St., Nitro, WV 25143 with Pastor Kevin Norvell officiating. Burial will be in Heaven's Gateway Memorial Gardens, Route 34, Winfield, WV. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Saturday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to Cathedral of Prayer Southern Baptist Church, 2326 Pennsylvania Ave, Charleston, WV 25302 or HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd W., Charleston, WV 25387-2536.
