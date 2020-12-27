Norma Winfree

NORMA (HALL) WINFREE 93 of, Glasgow left this world Saturday December 19, 2020 to be with her family in Heaven. She was a member of the Glasgow United Methodist Church.
Norma was former owner and operator of the Cedar Grove Dairy Queen and the Drennen Dairy Bar.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father John and Ginny Hall, 14 brothers and sisters and her former husband David Winfree father of her children.
Left to cherish her memory is one sister Jessie Maiuri, Her children Sheila O'Brien, Carolyn Burdette, Pamela Fannin, David Winfree and Danny Winfree, 9 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and 8 great-great-grandchildren.
A private family service was held at Montgomery Memorial Park, London with Pastor Peggy Vaught officiating. Burial followed the service at the cemetery.
If you would like to make a Donation in her memory family request donations be made to Glasgow United Methodist Church PO Box 230 Glasgow, WV 25086.
Condolences may be sent to the family
