NORMA YOUNG HENSON, 91, of Sissonville, formerly of Dunbar passed away March 2, 2022. The daughter of the late Jesse W. Young and Audrey High Young. Preceding her in death was her loving husband of 59 years Sheldon L. Henson; brothers, Robert Young, Douglas Young and Jesse Young; sisters, Lela Haynes and Myrtle Alexa.
She was a former member of Charleston Mountain Mission, Singing in the Choir, Broadcast Quartet, and The Ambassador Quartet, and a soloist noted for "How Great Thou Art," and "No One Can Wear My Robe But Me." Inside the cover of her C.D. she wrote "If I could help somebody to find the Lord, receive a blessing, or just feel someone loves them through my songs, it would be a wonderful feeling to me and I'd feel that I have fulfilled my calling for the Lord."
She is survived by her sons: Robert Henson (Tammy), Steve Henson (Beth); Grandchildren, Matt (Becky) and Myles (Amy) of Sissonville, Breann Thomas (Jacob) of Poca; great grandchildren, Brody Henson, Conor Thomas and Claire Thomas.
Funeral Services will be at 1 p.m., Monday March 7, 2022 at Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home with Pastor Delbert Hawley and Pastor Rob Legg officiating. Visitation with the family will be two hours prior to service, also at the Funeral Home.
The family would like to thank her caregiver Brenda Fields for the love and wonderful care she gave our mother.