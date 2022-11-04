Thank you for Reading.

Norman Edward Nottingham
NORMAN EDWARD NOTTINGHAM, 90, went home to be with the Lord on October 31, 2022 at Clay Health Care Center surrounded by his family. He was born on September 23, 1932 in Servia, WV to the late Raymond and Darlie Nottingham. He attended Gassaway High School and graduated in 1950.

Norman served his community as a deacon at Villanova Baptist Church in Duck, WV and as a Braxton County Commissioner from 1989 through 1996. He was also an original board member of the Braxton County Memorial Hospital, a charter member and former president of the Servia Volunteer Fire Department, and a member of Strange Creek Masonic Lodge No. 130. He was co-owner of Nottingham's Store in Duck from 1971 through 1991 and farmed all of his life.

