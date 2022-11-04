NORMAN EDWARD NOTTINGHAM, 90, went home to be with the Lord on October 31, 2022 at Clay Health Care Center surrounded by his family. He was born on September 23, 1932 in Servia, WV to the late Raymond and Darlie Nottingham. He attended Gassaway High School and graduated in 1950.
Norman served his community as a deacon at Villanova Baptist Church in Duck, WV and as a Braxton County Commissioner from 1989 through 1996. He was also an original board member of the Braxton County Memorial Hospital, a charter member and former president of the Servia Volunteer Fire Department, and a member of Strange Creek Masonic Lodge No. 130. He was co-owner of Nottingham's Store in Duck from 1971 through 1991 and farmed all of his life.
He is survived by: beloved wife of 70 years, Rosalie (Hall) Nottingham, two daughters, Lois (Rocco) Milanese of Craigsville, WV and Brenda (Charles) Wright of New Martinsville, WV. He was a much-loved "Papaw" to four grandchildren: Erica (Cory) Craft of Uniontown, PA, Alex (Alicia) Milanese of Craigsville, WV, Jared (Katie) Wright of New Martinsville, WV and Jennifer (Eric) Piekarski of Paden City, WV and five great grandchildren, Anthony and Joey Craft, Aubrey Milanese and Oakley and Meadow Wright.
He was young at heart, enjoyed spending time with his family and was always coming up with creative ways to entertain the grandkids. He loved farming, going to church, playing Friday night pinochle, the NY Yankees and eating Rosalie's delicious cooking.
Norman's visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, November 4, 2022 at Roach Funeral Home, Gassaway.
His funeral will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, November 5, at the funeral home with Pastor Joseph Truman officiating. Interment with Masonic Graveside Rites will follow in the Sugar Creek Cemetery, Gassaway.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to Servia Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 141, Duck, WV 25063.