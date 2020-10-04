Norman Holcomb

NORMAN DELMER HOLCOMB, 84, went home to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on October 1st, 2020, after a long illness and celebrated his 85th birthday in Heaven.
He attended Clay county High School. He served in the US Army then worked in the steel mills, as a ship hand in the Great Lakes, and helped build the Summersville Damn. In 1961 he entered the US Air Force, served in the Vietnam War, Germany, Iceland, and many other temporary duty locations across the world. He was stationed in Mississippi, where he had his first child. In Ohio, where he had his second child. He was also stationed in South Carolina, Michigan, and in Colorado where he retired with 23 years honorable service. He began a second career with Pitney Bowes in West Virginia and then transferred to South Carolina where he retired again. Then he started working at Publix grocery store until he had to stop working there to care for Rose. He loved to work and provide for his family. He also had a love for God, America, and for the outdoors, animals and gardening was his favorite (and bowling). In 2015 he returned to his beloved WV after suffering a devastating stroke. With many prayers and hard work, he made a full recovery and moved into Broadmore Assisted Living in Hurricane, WV where he made many friends, two of which are Court and Jane. Thank you for being such good friends to our father.
A special thank you to Carla, Jenna, Josh, Susan and the entire Veterans Affairs Home Based Program Team. Daddy couldn't have done as well as he did without you and the support you gave to his daughter.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 44 years, Rose Ella (Foster), mother Flora (Bird), father Alfred "Fred" Holcomb.
He is the oldest of 12 children and is survived by his son, Norman D. Holcomb Jr. (Jacquine) Parkersburg, WV, and daughter, Kimberly Ann Mitchell (Eric) Nitro, WV. Brothers, Noel Lee, (Della) Bomont, WV, Keith (Patsy) Lizemores, WV, Destil (Grova) St. Simons, GA, Gary (Jomayne) Lizemores, WV, Roger, Lizemores, WV, Terry (Paula), Lizemores, WV. Sisters, Nina Zinn (Luther) Bedford, VA, Kathy Holly (Frank "Kayo"), Jerusalem, OH, Sharon Steele, Charleston, WV, Kay Miller (Jack Mullins) Lizemores, WV, Beverly Dean, Lizemores, WV, and a special sister-in-law, Shirley Harold, Mt. Olive, WV. Granddaughter Molly (Jake) Garretson, 7 step-grandchildren, 4 step-great grandchildren, 47 nieces and nephews, 67 great nieces and nephews, and 27 great-great nieces and nephews. He is missed and loved by all his family.
Also thank you CAMC and Select Specialty Hospital staff for being so kind and working with Norman's wishes and to Keith at Cooke Funeral home for treating us like family.
Service times are Friday, October 9, 2 p.m., at Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar, WV with full military honors.
In lieu of flowers, donations should be given to the Veterans Affairs Huntington WV.
Cooke Funeral Home and Crematorium, Nitro is assisting Norman's family and you may send e-mail condolences to www.cookefuneralhome.com