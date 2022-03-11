Thank you for Reading.

Norman Lee Hart
Norman Lee Hart NORMAN LEE HART, 71, of Frametown, passed away on Friday, March 4, 2022. He was born May 11, 1950 in Braxton County to the late Edward Byrne Hart and Helen Louise Carr Hart. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, James E. Hart; and sister-in-law, Linda K. Engel Hart. Norman was a member of the West Virginia National Guard. He attended Sugar Creek Baptist Church. After earning a four-year degree in education from Glenville State College, he began a long career that became his life's work. Norman taught at Logan Middle School in Logan County for 30 years, where he also coached the girls' basketball team. He was also an assistant coach for the Logan High School baseball team. Most recently, he was a substitute teacher for Braxton County Board of Education. Norman deeply loved and cared for his family and other people in his life. He enjoyed talking to and helping people, especially his students. Sports of all kinds, were his pastime, but he particularly enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing golf with friends and family. Left to remember him are his nephew, Rick Hart, of Chapel; niece, Becki Chaffins and husband, Jeff, of Huntington; great nephew, Ryan Hart and fianceé, Sarah Phipps; great nieces, Kristen Camp and husband, Jason, and Abby Chaffins; and one great grandniece, Hannah Camp. Norman's funeral service will be 11 a.m., Monday, March 14, 2022 at Roach Funeral Home, Gassaway with Pastor Rick Hart and Pastor Joe Brown officiating. Interment will follow in the Hall & Hart Memorial Cemetery, Clem. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, March 13, 2022 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to the Norman L. Hart Memorial Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 40, Gassaway, WV 26624. Words of comfort and fond memories may be extended to the family at www.roachfuneralhome.com.

