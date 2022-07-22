NORMAN MICHAEL (MIKE) HOOVER,Norman Michael (Mike) Hoover, of Clendenin, WV and Renick, WV passed away on July 18, 2022 at the Peyton House Hospice in Lewisburg, WV from Parkinson's and Alzheimer's disease. He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Helen Snyder, and was honored to be the namesake of Norman Franklin Hoover. He is also predeceased by his grandparents, who raised him, Isaiah Welch Snyder Sr. and Pauline Cox Snyder (Granny and Pop) his stepfather, Charles (Charlie) Conway and his stepson, Kyle Yoder. He was also bereft at the passing of his lifelong friend, Bruce Hager. He is survived by his wife, Cheryl, his children, Michael Isaiah Hoover (Marnie) and David Ray Hoover (Heidi). He is also survived by stepchildren, Tiffany Yoder Crump and Todd Yoder (Rebecca) and Kyle's wife, Jaclyn Yoder. He is survived by his grandchildren, Zachary and Keagan Hoover and Colin, Ryan and Maren Hoover. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Magdalena and John Yoder and Karlyn and Freddie Crump. He is also survived by his sister, Cheryl Haggard and his stepsister, Ann Hoover. Mike is also survived by his lifelong friend, partner and first wife, Belinda Hoover (Bimmy). Mike is survived by his uncle, Isaiah Welch Snyder Jr (June), Rodney Snyder and Beth Stafford. He is also survived by cousins, Patsy Case and Kevin Mullins. Mike was a Graduate of Hoover High School in Clendenin. He attended College on an ROTC Scholarship and received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Criminal Justice from West Virginia State University and Graduate certificates from the Brookings Institute, the University of Maryland University College and the University of Virginia Darden School of Business.
In the Army he graduated from Army Aviation School and became a Helicopter Pilot. He completed the CGSC Command General and Staff College and rose to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel before retiring from the US Army Reserves. Mike retired with 30 years as Operations Director of Verizon Maryland / DC and Northern Virginia (C&P Telephone Company and Bell Atlantic). Mike was appointed Magistrate for the Commonwealth of Virginia's 31st Magisterial District and then finally retired to his home, Waterfall Mountain Farm, in Renick, in 2011. There, he established Droop Mountain Aviation with partners, Mike Rose and Cleve Benedict. served the community by flying all the Angel Flights for the State of West Virginia.
In all his life, his favorite titles were: Pilot, Papahoover, Papa and Grandpa …but most especially, Dad.
Services will be held on Friday, July 22, 2022 at 11 a.m,, at the Matics Funeral Home in Clendenin, WV.
Graveside Military Honors with Burial Invocation by Rev. David Workman at the Snyder Family Cemetery following the Visitation at the Funeral Home.
A Memorial Mass will be held this fall at St Charles Catholic Church in White Sulphur Springs, WV.