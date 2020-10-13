NORMAN NAPOLEON ANDERSON, 81, of Charleston, WV went to his eternal home on October 8, 2020 after an extended illness. Norman was born on May 27, 1939 in Pleasant Hill, TN, and moved to Blue Pennant, WV as a young child. He graduated from Sherman High School in Seth in 1958 and served his country in the Air Force for 4 years. After attending technical school classes, he worked at Pratt & Whitney in East Hartford, CT as a computer programmer for over 30 years before retiring and returning home to WV. Norman was preceded by his parents Beecher and Cora Lee Anderson; brothers, Conrad, Dolan, Milton, and Sammy, and sister, Carolyn. He is survived by his son, Peter of Charleston, WV, a brother, Gary "Barb" Anderson of Colcord, WV, sisters, Thelma "Charles" Young of Amanda, OH, Sharon "Bill" Blankenship of Hurricane, WV; numerous nieces and nephews and extended family. In lieu of flowers family request donations may be made to Wounded Warrior PO 758517 Topeka, KS 66675. Graveside services will be held Wednesday afternoon, October 14, at 1 p.m. at the Pineview Cemetery Mausoleum, Orgas, WV with intermet to follow. Online condolences at www.armstrongfuneralhomewv.net
