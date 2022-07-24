Thank you for Reading.

Norman Ralph "Coach" Hensley
NORMAN RALPH "COACH" HENSLEY, a lifelong teacher and coach, passed away on July 16, 2022, at the age of 71.

Ralph is survived by his wife, Debbie LaCorte Hensley and two children, Chrissy Smith (Ewell) of Myrtle Beach, SC and Justin Ray Hensley (Caitlyn) of Morgantown, WV. He also leaves behind four grandchildren, Ellis (13), Jacob Ray (12), Claire (10), and Landon (7), a sister Debbie Maynard, several nieces and nephews and countless friends.

