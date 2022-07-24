NORMAN RALPH "COACH" HENSLEY, a lifelong teacher and coach, passed away on July 16, 2022, at the age of 71.
Ralph is survived by his wife, Debbie LaCorte Hensley and two children, Chrissy Smith (Ewell) of Myrtle Beach, SC and Justin Ray Hensley (Caitlyn) of Morgantown, WV. He also leaves behind four grandchildren, Ellis (13), Jacob Ray (12), Claire (10), and Landon (7), a sister Debbie Maynard, several nieces and nephews and countless friends.
Ralph was born in Williamson, WV on August 14, 1950, to the late Norman Ray Hensley and Bernice McNeely Hensley. He graduated from Williamson High School, where he was a star athlete. He then graduated from WV Tech before beginning his teaching and coaching career. Ralph was best known as the legendary coach at East Bank High School where he led the Pioneers to four state championships and helped shape the lives of many young men. Ralph finished his coaching career at Riverside High School before retiring to spend more time with his family. As much as Ralph excelled as a football coach, it never overshadowed him as a husband, father, and grandfather. He always put God and his family first, which was evident in how he lived and to anyone who had the privilege of knowing him. Ralph touched countless lives with his kindness and true caring for all those he encountered.
A visitation will be held from 1-3 p.m., on Saturday, July 30 at East Bank Middle School, with a memorial service immediately following.
O'Dell Funeral Home of Montgomery, WV is serving the family.