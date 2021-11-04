NORRIS "BUCK" BUCKNER, 88, of Turtle Creek, WV passed away peacefully at home on November 2, 2021 after a long illness surrounded by family.
He was born May 7, 1933 at Bald Knob, WV to the late Sherman and Brookie Buckner. He was also preceded in death by his son, Bob; and siblings Naaman, Naomi, Nellie, Norwood, Nelson, Ned, and Nancy.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Deanna Buckner; his sons, Tony (Donna) Buckner, and Timmy Buckner all of Danville and his daughter, Sheila Gates (Fred) of Hurricane. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Bogie (Trish), Katherine (Ike) and Katlyn (Jared). He leaves behind the joys of his life in his great grandchildren, Lily Grace, Mason Luke, Elliott Lincoln and Madilyn Grace. Also surviving are his brothers and sisters, Norman, Norvell, Nan, Nina and Norma Jean; and many nieces, nephews and friends. He will be forever missed by his four-legged companion, Katie.
He retired from W&H Contracting where he worked road construction and built many roads throughout WV. He loved raising cattle and farming, his garden was his pride and joy. He taught us the value of hard work and family values that we will carry on to continue making him proud as he looks down on us from Heaven. A great family reunion is taking place with his family and friends, and he is now walking with Jesus. He was a member of the Bible Baptist Church in Danville and truly loved his church family. They brought him much joy in his last days. You have fought the good fight, be at peace Daddy and know that your legacy will live on. Thank you for being the best Husband, Daddy and Papaw ever. We will miss you every day.
The family would like to say a very special thank you to Dignity Hospice and most especially Melanie, who has been a wonderful blessing to our family.
Service will be 2 p.m. Friday, November 5, 2021 at Handley Funeral Home in Danville, WV with Pastor Dan Gates and Pastor Johnny Barker officiating. Burial will follow in Danville Memorial Park on Indian Grave Road, Danville, WV.