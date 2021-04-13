Thank you for Reading.

NORRIS "BUD" LUCAS, of Hamlin, WV was born on September 3, 1933 and passed away April 10, 2021 at the age of Eighty Seven years, Seven months and Seven days. Funeral Service will be 11 a.m., Wednesday, April 14 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV. Military Rites will be performed by American Legion Post #111, Hamlin, WV.

