REV. NORVELL ATKINS 86, of Belle passed away June 5, 2021 at home.
He was a retired surveyor for the West Virginia State Department of Highways. Norvell served as Pastor at Shrewsbury Community Church, Kanawha Two Mile Gospel Tabernacle, Mile Fork Gospel Tabernacle and served as assistant Pastor at Riverview Gospel Tabernacle, Mary Virginia Gospel Tabernacle, Cornerstone Community Church and Marlaine Gospel Tabernacle. He loved to preach and sing with his wife, Linda, in a group called The Joy Tones.
Preceding him in death were his wife, Linda Atkins; parents, Archie Sr. and Pearl Asbury Atkins; brothers, Dennis Atkins Sr., Archie Atkins Jr.; infant brother, Lionel Atkins; sisters, Joanne Gibbs, Delores Miller, Eleanor 'Peggy' Tawney, Alice Jameson, Shirley Good; infant sister, Regina Chestnut.
Surviving are his son, Norvell Ray Atkins Jr. (Angela); daughters, Shavonna Mortimer of Belle, Terri Tuttle of Dupont City; brother, Curtis Atkins (Dorothy) of Washington, North Carolina; sisters, Betty Newman (Ray) of Belle, Carolyn Tawney of Pennsylvania, Patricia Moore of Rayland, Ohio; grandchildren, David Mullins, Jeremiah Coleman, Stacey Jeffries, Zhazaunna Tuttle, Cheyanne Tuttle, Josiah Atkins; and ten great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at Noon, Wednesday, June 9, at Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle, with Pastor Jerry Walls officiating. In keeping with Norvell's final requests, his cremation wishes will be honored following the funeral service.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Dr. Amy Tickle, Pastor Jerry Walls and K.R. Slater.
Please be fully aware and abide with the State of West Virginia and CDC guidelines during the COVID-19 Pandemic, which still require face masks for to be worn by the unvaccinated and that social distancing be observed should you wish to attend the visitation or funeral service.
