Norvin Ellsworth Hedrick

NORVIN ELLSWORTH "PETE" HEDRICK, 80, of Saint Albans, WV passed away on November 12, 2020 at Specialty Select Hospital in Charleston, WV after a long illness.
Born on October 19, 1940 in Talcott, WV, he was the son of the late Ellsworth Hedrick and the late Beulah Hedrick.
He was a graduate of Talcott High School and Roanoke Business School. He spent 42 years working in the gas industry having worked with United Oil & Gas Company, Columbia Gas, and Mountaineer Gas. After five years of retirement, and lots of fishing, he went back to work as a bus driver for Appalachian Council Head Start where he later became a Family Service Worker. He relished his work with Head Start as it enabled him to help children and their families. He was an Assistant Pastor at Kanawha Two-Mile Gospel Tabernacle which was one of his greatest joys. His love for his church was only surpassed by their love for him.
With his good humor and infectious smile, he enjoyed telling stories and making people laugh. He loved and cherished his wife, children, and church family, giving himself freely to them for as long as he could. He shared his love of the Lord with many people. Though his earthly body has retired, his spirit and influence will live on.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two infant sons, Steven Wayne and Norvin Ray. Left to cherish his memory are his wife Barbara of 60 years, son Gregory Hedrick of Rand, daughter Lori (Laurinda) Hedrick-Litteral of Saint Albans; two sisters, Delores (Bill) Bleau of Walbridge, Ohio, Karen (Larry) McClintic of Meadow Bridge, WV; one grandson Danny (Kristy) Hedrick of Michigan; three great-grandsons, Austin, Greg, and Chael Hedrick; and one great-granddaughter, Kira Hedrick; two nephews, John Bleau (Jaci) of Ohio, Alex (Andrea) McClintic of Virginia; Four nieces, Cindy (Dave) Karikas of Ohio, Melanie (Joe) Pack, of WV, Linda (Randy) Hampton of WV, and Pam (Tim) Plumley of NC. Additionally, he leaves behind "adopted" daughter Kaye Runion and faithful friend Davey Haynes who was like a brother to him.
A special thanks to his family doctor, Dr. Angela Whitman, who cared for him like family.
Friends & family may visit between 11 am until 12:30 pm on Monday, November 16 at Pivont Funeral Home Chapel in Hinton, WV. Graveside service officiated by David Taylor will immediately follow the visitation at Oak Grove Cemetery in Ballengee, WV.
Those attending the visitation are asked to follow current COVID-19 guidelines by wearing masks.
