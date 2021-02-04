O. BLAINE SHRIVER died at home on February 1 2021. Blaine was born on November 16, 1926 in Waynesburg, Pennsylvania, to Oakey J. and Clara Mayota (Caldwell) Shriver.
He grew up in West Waynesburg and on his grandparents' farm in Daybrook WV. After serving in the United States Army in the Philippines and Korea following the end of WW II, he came home to marry his high school sweetheart, Irene Carney, who had been patiently waiting for him. He left the farm in 1947, obtained a GED, and went looking for a better job at the telephone company, where he found "a real one". Over more than 36 years he advanced from lineman to Engineering Manager for C&P Telephone Central Office Equipment in northern West Virginia.
Blaine was a man of humility and love who was dedicated to his church, his family, and his company and fellow employees. He thrived on being around people, and took great pride in nurturing his family and hearing about all of their accomplishments. His guiding principle was that "a person should have a goal, and with determination and the willingness to learn, they can make that goal." He held numerous leadership positions in his church, including scoutmaster at First Baptist of Fairmont, youth leader and deacon at First Baptist of South Charleston, and deacon at First Baptist of Saint Albans.
His many accomplishments include an Honorary Bachelor of Arts Degree from the University of Hard Knocks at Alderson-Broaddus College, and attaining the title "Ambassador" at Brookdale Charleston Gardens. After retirement in 1984, his hobbies included camping in West Virginia as well as out west and Canada, computing, website development for First Baptist Church of Saint Albans, photography, genealogy, published his story in "The Bell Adventure", basket weaving, enjoying his family and sharing his wisdom and love with his grandchildren.
He is survived by Irene Mae Shriver, his wife of 73 years; sons and daughters-in-laws, John and Elaine, Deborah, Thomas and Laura, Ted and Catherine; grandchildren Christina Groff (Jared), Adam Shriver (Bailey), Matthew Shriver (Sakary), Joshua Shriver, Iain Shriver (Candace), and Christopher Shriver (Kaitlyn); and great-grandchildren Myrissa Casdorph, Frederick Gaskins, Addison Groff, Maddox Ray, Aubrey Groff and Dorothy-Jean Catherine Shriver. Blaine is preceded in death by his parents and son James Shriver.
The family expresses a special thanks to Hospice and his caregivers during dad's short illness as his 49-year-old body realized it was 94.
A private funeral service was held on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 in Cunningham Memorial Park officiated by Rev. Joel Harpold and the U.S. Army honor guard.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers contributions be made to your charity of choice or the First Baptist Church of Saint Albans.
Memories of Blaine may be shared by visiting www.snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary. Snodgrass Funeral Home is assisting the family with these arrangements.