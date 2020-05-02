OATHER PARSONS, 82, of Chesapeake, died April 30, 2020. Attendance at the service will be limited. Please contact his son, Delmar, at (304)767-9584 if you would like to attend. Arrangements by Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet. Details at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com.
Funerals for Saturday, May 2, 2020
Blake, Mary - 1 p.m., Huse Memorial Park, Fayetteville.
Chapman, JoAnn - 1 p.m., Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington; also streaming live, see obituary.
Cloxton, James - Noon, Haven of Rest Memory Gardens; also streaming live, see obituary.
Davenport, Minnie - 11 a.m., Meadow Haven Memorial Park Cemetery, Ingram Branch.
Perkins, Dana - 1 p.m., Clay Memorial Gardens, Clay.
Roberts, Shirley - 11 a.m., Whites Cemetery, Hamlin.
Thornhill, Alexis - 2 p.m., Nighbert Memorial United Methodist Church, Logan.
Wehrle, Geneva - Noon, Hanna-Neeley Cemetery, Big Chimney.
Zickefoose, Linda - 1 p.m., Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston.