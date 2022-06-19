OCHEL LEE DANIELS, 80, of Ravenswood, WV went home to the Lord on June 15, 2022. He was born November 23, 1941, in Johnson County, KY, and was the son of the late James Albert and Goldie Daniels. He was also preceded in death by his sisters, Anna Rae Belcher, Irene Ward, his brother Albert White, his grandson, Daniel Morgan and his stepson David S. McCoy II.
Ochel grew up in Montgomery, WV and went to school at WV Institute of Technology where he played basketball. He worked at a local grocery store after he returned from service in the Vietnam War. Ochel was proud of his service and trained at Fort Gordon, GA., as well as Kansas. He retired from WV Worker's Compensation having been a deputy claims manager. Ochel mas married to his wife of 21 years, Reda Daniels. He was a member of the American Legion 107 in Ripley, WV. He loved working outside in his yard and was avid fan of the West Virginia Mountaineers.
Being of the Christian faith, Ochel and his wife were beloved members of Christian Fellowship Outreach Church, Kenna, WV.
Surviving are his children, Tammy Hunt (Steve) of Fairfax, VA., Crista Conner (Jeremy) of Teays Valley, WV, Jaime Moor of Hurricane, WV, and stepdaughter Katrena Ramsey (Joel) of Ravenswood, WV and 8 grandchildren, Khaleb and Kamryn Moore, Allyson and Julia Scott, Nathan and Corinne Hunt, Katlyn Honaker, and Davy Ramsey.
Service will be at 1 p.m., on Tuesday at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery with Pastor George Freshour. Burial will follow at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens in Glasgow. Friends may visit from 11 a.m., until the time of service at the funeral home on Tuesday.