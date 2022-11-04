Thank you for Reading.

Odessa Dean Saunders
SYSTEM

ODESSA DEAN SAUNDERS 93 of Chapmanville, WV departed this life on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at her residence.

Born July 4, 1929, at Turtle Creek WV she was the daughter of the late Robert and Dora Barker. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years., Donald Lee Saunders.

Tags

Recommended for you