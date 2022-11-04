ODESSA DEAN SAUNDERS 93 of Chapmanville, WV departed this life on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at her residence.
Born July 4, 1929, at Turtle Creek WV she was the daughter of the late Robert and Dora Barker. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years., Donald Lee Saunders.
Odessa was a longtime member of Olive Branch Missionary Baptist Church. God Blessed her with many talents. She loved to paint, sew and most of all, she loved to sing and play her guitar especially in church.
Odessa is survived by three children; one daughter, Linda Griffith and two sons, Danny (Mary) Saunders, and Donald (Melinda) Saunders, she has six grandchildren; Mark Griffith, Stacey Lockwood, Erin (Jason) Lewis, Geoffrey (Robin) Saunders, Maryann (Glen) Ealy, Kayla (Kevin) Duvall, eleven great grandchildren; Raiyah-Lyter Griffith, Ry-Lyter Griffith, Asa-Lyter Griffith, Dakota (Heather) Saunders, Luke Saunders, Autumn Preston, Terra Preston, Lyla Lockwood, Lily Lockwood, Eleanor Duvall, and Cecilia Duvall. Odessa is also survived by two brothers, Garner Barker and Buford Barker and one sister Glema Frye. Additionally, Odessa leaves behind a host of extended family and friends.
Funeral service will be held at Handley Funeral Home, Danville, on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 11 a.m. with Rev. Tom Bias and Mike Harvey officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, WV.
Friends may call one hour prior to the service.
Serving as pallbearers will be; Mark Griffith, Geoffrey, Saunders, Jason Lewis, Glen Ealy and Kevin Duvall.