OKEY EDWARD BROWNING, 92, of Dille, WV passed away on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at home, following a long illness.
Born February 23, 1928 to the late Porter and Rachel Browning. He was one of 11 children. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by 7 siblings.
Okey was an Army veteran, serving in Okinawa, a retired coalminer and an UMWA member for 71 years. He attended Big Union Baptist Church at Dille. He was known for his love of family, quick wit, and sense of humor. Okey was also very talented with stringed instruments.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 72 years, Joy Murphy Browning of Dille; daughter, Barbara Murphy; son, Charley (Debbie) Browning both of Summersville; sister, Icie Hicks; brothers, Freddy (Mary Jo) Browning and Joe Ray (Patty) Browning all of Birch River; 5 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held 3:00 pm, Saturday, January 30, 2021 at Walkers Cemetery, Keeners Ridge with Rev. Jim Murphy & Rev. Danny Richardson officiating.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Okey Browning may be made to: Hospice Care Inc- 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W. Charleston, WV 25387 or Big Union Baptist Church- P.O. Box 98 Dille, WV 26617.
