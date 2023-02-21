Thank you for Reading.

Okey Glen Tucker
SYSTEM

OKEY GLEN TUCKER, 83, of Smithers passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 18, 2023, surrounded by his family.

Okey was born April 26, 1939 in Hugheston, WV to Leonard "Buck" and Hester Tucker. He graduated from Cedar Grove High School in 1958. He retired form Cannelton Coal Company after having worked as an underground miner for 30 years.

Tags

Recommended for you