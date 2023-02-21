OKEY GLEN TUCKER, 83, of Smithers passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 18, 2023, surrounded by his family.
Okey was born April 26, 1939 in Hugheston, WV to Leonard "Buck" and Hester Tucker. He graduated from Cedar Grove High School in 1958. He retired form Cannelton Coal Company after having worked as an underground miner for 30 years.
He was a loving husband and father. He was his happiest when he was spoiling and caring for his family, especially his grandchildren. He enjoyed fishing and gardening. Sharing vegetables from his garden with family, friends and neighbors brought him great joy.
He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Patsy; sons Okey Jr (Andrea) Tucker, Matthew (Connie) Halstead; daughters Karen (Richard "Chug") Skaggs, Nancy (Mark) Hess; grandchildren Sarah (Scott), Corey, Okey Glen, Lauren (Nick), Mark Evan, Ethan, Alec; great grandchildren Brayden, Mason, Dawson and Heath. Brother Sterling Tucker and Sister in law Nancy Caldwell.
He was preceded in death by his parents Leonard "Buck" and Hester Tucker; son Craig Tucker; brothers Leonard Jr, Marshall and Charles Tucker; sisters Theresa Lipford and Barbara Spaulding.
He was loved and will be missed by many nieces, nephews, loving friends and neighbors.
Services will be held at O'Dell Funeral Home in Montgomery, WV on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 2 p.m. with Pastor Gary Tucker officiating. Interment will follow at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow, WV. Visitation will be held from 12 until time of service at the funeral home on Wednesday.