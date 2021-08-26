Okey T. Elkins

OKEY T. (TOM) ELKINS, 89, of Ravenswood, WV, was called by the Lord after a brief illness on August 23, 2021 at Camden Clark Hospital in Parkersburg, WV.
He was born on June 12, 1932, in Marmet, WV, growing up in Kanawha County and graduating from East Bank High School in 1950.
Tom was a long-time resident of Ravenswood, while having a 30yr career at Kaiser Aluminum. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, Baseball Coach, Ravenswood Football Booster and fan of WV sports. Tom was a US Navy veteran, serving during the Korean War and a Lifetime member of the Jackson Co VFW Post 6669 in Ravenswood. He was a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
He was preceded in death by his wife of over 61 years Janice A. Clark Elkins, his parents, Okey B. Elkins and Carrie E. Canterbury Elkins, brother Jimmy and sister Elizabeth Anne Walker.
He is survived by his children: sons Rocky (Vickie), Jeff, Tim (Stacie) and daughter Jenny Beth (William); Grandchildren Jeni Rose (Shawn), Alan (Sarai), Katie (Zach), Caleb, Jacob (Ashley), Logan (Nathan), Zachary, Heath (Allyson), Brianna, Carley (Anthony), Justin, and Heather (Chad); Great-Grandchildren Riley, Grace, Cayli, Jordyn, Emma, Kolt, Brennex and Wyatt. Sibilings Patricia McClure, Terry (Becky) and Grace Ball (Dan); and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may visit the family at Roush Funeral Home in Ravenswood on Saturday, August 28, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The funeral service will be held Saturday, August 28, at 3 p.m. with Pastor Mark Thomas, officiating.
Full military rites will be conducted by the Jackson County Honor Guard at Roush Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made on behalf of Tom to the Jackson Co VFW Post 6669 in Ravenswood. Please mail to 1210 Woodcrest Drive, Ravenswood, WV 26164.