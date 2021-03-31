OKEY VAN BURROUGHS, 92, passed away on March 26, 2021 after a long illness. A public viewing is scheduled at Wilson-Smith Funeral Home on Thursday, April 2 from 6 - 8 p.m., and a graveside service is planned for April 3rd at 11 a.m., at the White Cemetery in Procious. Wilson Smith is honored to be serving the Burroughs family.
