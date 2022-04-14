OLETA COOK AEIKER of St. Albans, WV passed away peacefully on Monday, April 11, 2022 at the age of 97 at Valley Center in South Charleston. She was born on September 26, 1924 and was raised in Ovapa, WV before residing in the Charleston area.
She was proceeded in death by her parents, Icie and Burl Cook; husband Hugh; brothers Leo, Lawrence, Lewis, Larry Cook; sisters Alberta Ashley and Opal Burns.
She is survived by her three sons John (Kay) of Mobile, AL, Jimmy of St. Albans, Mike (Brenda) of St. Albans; grandchild Jonathan (Hill); two great grandchildren, Lila, Garner all of Mobile, AL; brother Lowell Cook of Cheat Lake, WV, sisters Orphus Monroe of The Villages of Florida and Ondra Wilson of Elizabeth, WV, and several nieces and nephews.
Oleta was a former member of the South Park Presbyterian Church and a current member of the Grace Church of the Nazarene in South Charleston. She was a long-standing member of the Order of Eastern Star Chapter 79, St. Albans and other various chapters. She proudly received her 50 year pin in 2012.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, April 15, 2022 at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans with Pastor Sam Pierson, Jr. officiating with an Eastern Star service beginning at 1:45 p.m. The family will begin to receive friends at Noon on Friday. Entombment will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.