OLGA JEAN ELLIS, 72, of South Man WV, joined her loved ones and the Lord in her Heavenly home on Monday, September 7, 2020, leaving suddenly from her earthly home.
She was born on August 15, 1948, at Man, the daughter of the late John Paul and Irene Smolenski Mazon.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her parents-in-law, Charles T. "Buddy" and Juanita Ellis.
Olga was a 1966 graduate of Man High School where she was a majorette. She graduated from Marshall University in 1970 with a degree in Elementary Education. Olga taught 2nd grade at South Man Grade School for 34 years.
She was a faithful member of the Man Church of the Nazarene where she served as the Sunday school and VBS secretary and ladies aide member. Olga was a great singer and pianist who never desired the spot light but performed to serve God. She was faithful in all that she did with a pure heart and transparent intent. She loved to study about the end times and wanted all of her family, friends, and neighbors to be ready for the Lord's return.
She was a perfectionist in every sense. She was a perfect wife, mother, daughter, and friend who loved fiercely. She enjoyed vacations with her family, planning meals and cooking, gardening, watching the Hallmark channel, attending her grandchildren's events, and decorating for every holiday. She was a lifelong lover of animals. Olga kept an immaculate home and yard. She made everything beautiful.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 50 years, Gary Ellis; three daughters, Angela and Scott Coburn of Lavalette, Melissa and John White of Combs Addition, and Rebecca and Chad Bevins of Apex, NC; seven grandchildren, Ava and Max Coburn, Maggie and Connor White, and Garrett, Grant, and Gage Bevins; one brother, John Edward and Helma Mazon of Irving, TX; her brother-in-law, Jonathan and Kim Ellis of South Man; and her beloved dog Candy and cat Buddy; along with a host of church family and friends.
Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Thursday evening at the Man Church of the Nazarene and one hour prior to services at the church also.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, September 11, 2020, at the Man Church of the Nazarene at Man with Rev. Ollie Parsons officiating and Rebecca Mitchell Dantes performing musical selections.
Pall bearers will be Scott Coburn, John White, Chad Bevins, Jonathan Ellis, Matthew Ellis, and John Twardy.
Honorary pallbearers will be Mike Vitruls, Dr. Hobert Mack, Chris Chapman, Tommy Crosby, Kenneth McCoy, T.J. Crosby, and Stuart Daniels.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home at Man.