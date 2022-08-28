OLIN EDGAR "EDDIE" EYE, age 87 of Elkview, WV, passed away on Friday, August 26, 2022 at CAMC General hospital in Charleston, WV. He was born in Franklin, WV on April 29, 1935, the son of the late Olin Claude (April 21, 1978) and Leta Belle (Hammer) Eye (April 23, 1982). Eddie graduated from Franklin High School in Franklin WV and Davis and Elkins College in Elkins, WV with a bachelor's degree in business administration. He was a member of the Jarrett Memorial United Methodist Church in Elkview. Eddie retired from the WV Department of Highways with 27 years of service. Eddie was a Christian who professed his love for the Lord and daily prayed for others. He was known for his kindness and Christ-like love of others. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and was always ready for a game of cards.
Eddie is survived by his wife of 68 years, Mary Louise (Harper) Eye; 4 daughters, Melony Furby Denham of Maysville, KY; Tammy Eye Walker and husband Bob of Ripley, WV; Kimalisa Eye Shamblin of Elkview; Laura Eye Surface and husband Shirley Jr. of Elkview. 7 grandchildren, Brian Furby (Amanda), Rachel Brashear (Lynn), Erin Goldsberry (Mike), Emily Huff (Zachary), Claire Alexander (Bennet), Evan Shamblin (Brooke), Whitney Surface (Alex); step-grandson Shirley Surface III (Bell). 5 great-grandchildren, Regan Brashear, Samantha Furby, Eli Brashear, Henry Huff, Luke Goldsberry.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his 2 brothers; Harlan Eugene "Crafty" Eye and an infant brother, Warren. Service will be 1 p.m. Monday, August 29, 2022 at Hafer Funeral Home with Pastor Robert O. Fulton and Pastor Danny Kinder officiating. Interment will be in the Elk Hills Memorial Park, Charleston, WV.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Eddie's honor to Jarrett Memorial United Methodist Church 55 Patty Lane Elkview, WV 25071 or St. Jude's Children's Hospital.