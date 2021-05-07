Crummett
OLIVE BRADSHAW CRUMMETT died Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at Lakewood retirement community, Henrico, VA. She was 96.
Olive was born October 18, 1924 in Rice, VA to the late Herman Peyton and Grace Northam Bradshaw. She graduated from Longwood College in Farmville and the University of Chicago.
While attending Longwood she met her future husband, Douglas C. Crummett from Charleston, WV, who was a student at the time, and later graduate, of Hampden-Sydney College. After his service in WWII, Olive and Doug married July 17, 1948 in Richmond, VA. They spent their lives together in Charleston, WV, raising a family, pursuing successful careers and later retirement, until Doug's death in 1999. Olive had lived at Lakewood in the Richmond, Va area since 2004.
Olive was always full of life and adventure; eager to learn new skills or travel the world. Her love of learning suited her well in her many years as a science and biology teacher in the Kanawha County Schools in Charleston. She was respected by both fellow teachers and students for her fairness, grace and compassion. She also served on the Board of Directors of Keep a Child in School Inc. and the Religious Coalition for Community Renewal (RCCR) in Charleston.
One of Olive's favorite places to relax was at the beach, and she also loved to travel with her husband, mother and daughter Nancy, visiting numerous areas throughout the United States, including Alaska and Hawaii, as well as Canada, Caribbean, England, Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Turkey, Greece and Japan.
Olive was a member and elder at First Presbyterian Church in Charleston as well as a member of Gayton Kirk in Henrico. She was active in the Lakewood community, performing in and writing for The Manor Players and residents' public relations. Most will remember her infectious smile which greeted everyone!
Besides her parents and husband, Olive was preceded in death by her brothers, William Peyton "Bill" Bradshaw and Robert Northam "Bob" Bradshaw. Survivors include her son William "Bill" (Glenda) Crummett of Baton Rouge, LA; daughters Nancy (Allen) Smith of Cochranville, PA; Ann (Rick) Trenga of Warren, OH; grandchildren Jonathan (Yoko), Katelyn (Tom), Jenn, Cheryl (Ben), Kevin (Rachel); Matthew and Michael; great grandchildren Rin, Isaac, Douglas and Molly; sister-in-law Martha Joyner Bradshaw; nephews Bill (Connie) Bradshaw; Brad (Susan) Bradshaw and niece Kay (Calvin) McCall; and dear friends Claudia Kol and Larrie Bartrug.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Lakewood and Hospice for their wonderful, compassionate care. Olive wrote "It is my wish that my body be useful after I no longer need it." In fulfillment of her wishes, her body has been donated to the Virginia State Anatomical Program. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Virginia Baptist Foundation designated to Lakewood Retirement Community; The Gayton Kirk Presbyterian Church, Henrico, VA; or First Presbyterian Church, Charleston, WV or your favorite charity.