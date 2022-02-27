Thank you for Reading.

OLIVE DeWITT, 98, of Tornado, passed away.

She is survived by her son, Robert Pridy, of TX, granddaughter, Lydia Barker, and great granddaughter, Mary Barker, and sister, Patricia Williams.

Graveside Service will be 11 a.m. Monday, February 28, 2022 at Cunningham Memorial Park with Rev. Josh Bailey officiating.

Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.casdorphandcurry.com

