Olive DeWitt Feb 27, 2022 Feb 27, 2022 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save OLIVE DeWITT, 98, of Tornado, passed away.She is survived by her son, Robert Pridy, of TX, granddaughter, Lydia Barker, and great granddaughter, Mary Barker, and sister, Patricia Williams.Graveside Service will be 11 a.m. Monday, February 28, 2022 at Cunningham Memorial Park with Rev. Josh Bailey officiating.Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.casdorphandcurry.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mary Barker Lydia Barker Robert Pridy Patricia Williams Josh Bailey Condolence Graveside Service Recommended for you Local Spotlight Sandra Kay Cook Hazelett Dreama Kay Turley Blank Terri Elizabeth Thaxton Sylvia Elaine Jarrett Smith Blank William Carroll Lovejoy Robert Clayton Elswick Sr. Sylvia B. Hackney Blank Linda DiCarlo Blank Davis Patrick Antis Blank Helmut “Herman” Guehr Trending Now Articles ArticlesGazette-Mail editorial: Rug pulled out from beneath WV yet againSusan Williams: E. Gordon Gee, American academic (Opinion)Marshall professor features Huntington homes on social mediaCharleston's mainline churches struggle for identityStatehouse Beat: Themes emerge in sessionRemembering Charlie Tee from NYCFuller sworn in as Huntington fire chief for second timeDear Abby: Family front and center in rekindled relationshipWV Schools for the Deaf and the Blind building from 1846 burns down; no one hurtWVU basketball: In a game of inches, Mountaineers lose again Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: February 28, 2022 Daily Mail WV More Appalachians getting squeezed out of affordable housing 'Chartbook' rates Appalachian economic trends prior to pandemic Marshall, WVU link resources with U.S. Cyber Command network WVU students use skills in cybersecurity exercise with W.Va. National Guard, Polish allies Champion guitar player continues family legacy while handing the music down