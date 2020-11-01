Olive Hoffman

OLIVE IDERA HOFFMAN, lovingly known as Polly and Maw Maw, passed away peacefully on October 30th, 2020.
She spent her life enjoying her kids, grandkids, great grandkids, friends, fishing, camping, and more fishing.
She will always be missed and loved by her daughter, Shari Hoffman; son, Nathan Hoffman (Angela); grandkids, Alisha and Blake Harris, Brock, Luke, and Landon Hoffman; all of her great grandkids; special friends, Pam Hoffman, Brenda and Jerry Haynes, Wanda and Harry Gillespie, Weesie and Dwight Cummings, Lou Workman, Joyce and Tommy Braggs, and all of her fishing and Krodel Park friends.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society at nationalmssociety.org and take a friend fishing.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, November 3 at Adkins Cemetery, Charleston.
Arrangements are in care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.