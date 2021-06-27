Thank you for Reading.

OLIVER ALLEN SAYRE, 81, of Point Pleasant, died Wednesday, June 23, 2021. Funeral service at 1:30 p.m., Sunday, June 27, 2021, at the Crow-Hussell Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Lone Oak Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Sunday, from 12 p.m. until the time of the service

