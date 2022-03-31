OLIVER "CREED" MOORE, age 88, of Elkview, WV passed away on March 29, 2022 surrounded by family at his beloved home.
He was born in Bomont, WV to his late parents Whirlie Moore and Myrtle "Parsons" Moore. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by five of his sisters and three of his brothers.
He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Loretta June Moore; one child Kelvin (Naomi) Moore of Big Pigeon, WV; three grand-daughters, four great grand-daughters; one great grandson; and four great-great grandsons. One sister Agnes (Stan) Jurgensen of Cleveland, Ohio; one brother Bernard(Darlene)Moore of Weston, WV and many nieces, nephews and loved ones.
Creed graduated from Clay County High School, Class of 1952. Following graduation he was employed by Hope Consolidated Gas for 41 years and retired. Creed was a devoted husband and loved spending time with his family, he was a hard worker who was always building, working, on many projects, he enjoyed working puzzles with his wife Loretta, as well as collecting many different trinkets.
A private visitation to celebrate his life will be honored by Hafer Funeral Home with Pastor Randy Ledsome officiating.
A special thank you to his nurse Lori, as well as Hospice of WV, for their loving care and support during his final days. The family would also like to extend their sincerest gratitude towards the many friends and neighbors, for being very accommodating and understanding during this difficult time.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneralhome.netArrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV 25071.