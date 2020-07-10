Olivia "Libby" Parsons

Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $5.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


Olivia "Libby" Parsons
Buy Now
SYSTEM

OLIVIA WINIFREDE "LIBBY" PARSONS, born November 20, 1946, passed away peacefully at her home on July 8, 2020.

She was a 1964 graduate of South Charleston High School. She worked at Midwest Steel, WV Culture and History and Union Carbide Corporation where she retired from after 20 years service.

She enjoyed spending time with her family, cooking and doting over her fur baby, Lilly. She attended Emma Chapel United Methodist Church and enjoyed fellowship with others. Libby never met a stranger. She could strike up a conversation anywhere and everywhere.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George (Wint) and Belle Parsons; her brother and sister-in-law, Larry and Reta Gale Parsons; and nephew, JR Parsons.

She is survived by her son, Mike (Michele) Clark of Winfield; daughter, Yvette (Wayne) Welling of Ripley, brother, Gary Parsons of South Charleston; three grandchildren, Logan (Rachel) Welling of Morganton, N.C., Alyssa Welling of Nashville, Tenn., and Jacob Clark of Winfield; a niece, Brandilynn (Randy) Nelson; four great nieces and a great nephew, as well as a host of extended family and friends.

Friends may call on Saturday, July 11, from 3 to 5 p.m., with service at 5 p.m. at Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.

In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation to the American Cancer Society.

Please follow all State and CDC guidelines by wearing a mask and social distancing.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.waybrightfuneralhome.com.

Local Spotlight

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Friday, July 10, 2020

Anderson, Beverly - 1 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Good, Roger - 10 a.m., New Prospect Baptist Church, Sissonville.

Harrison, Lloyd - 1 p.m., Raynes Funeral Home, Eleanor Chapel.

Morris, Andrew & Jasmine, Gracie Taylor - 3 p.m., Webster County High School, Upper Glade.

Nuzum, Jeremy - 1 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Ravenswood.

Reed II, Gary - 6 p.m., Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston.

Slater, Richard - Noon, Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.

Williams, Alice - 1 p.m., Adams-Reed Funeral Home, Cowen.