OLIVIA LYNN BARNETT, 41 of St. Albans passed away Tuesday August 18, 2020. Memorial service will be held at 7 p.m., on Monday August 24, at Raynes Funeral Home (Eleanor Chapel). The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.