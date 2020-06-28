OLLIE (MARIE) FARMER, 81, of Bluefield, W.Va., departed this life on Friday, June 26, 2020, at the Princeton Community Hospital in Princeton, W.Va. At Ollie's request, there will be no services and her remains are to be cremated. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services at Chapmanville, W.Va., are serving the Bailey Family.
Funerals for Sunday, June 28, 2020
Ennis, Gloria - 2 p.m., Browns Chapel, St. Albans.
Garten, Carson - 2 p.m., Fidler & Frame Funeral Home, Belle.
Lathey, Stanley - 3 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.
Proctor-Taylor, Debbie - 2 p.m., Kennedy Cemetery, Sanderson.
Roberts, Connie - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Hamlin.
Smith, Joseph - Noon, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.
Steele, Helen - 2 p.m., Memorial Funeral Directory, Princeton.
Woodrum, Marceline - 1 p.m., Boone Memorial Park, Madison.