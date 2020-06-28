Ollie (Marie) Farmer

OLLIE (MARIE) FARMER, 81, of Bluefield, W.Va., departed this life on Friday, June 26, 2020, at the Princeton Community Hospital in Princeton, W.Va. At Ollie's request, there will be no services and her remains are to be cremated. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services at Chapmanville, W.Va., are serving the Bailey Family.

