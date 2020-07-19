OLLIE WANDA TAYLOR, 81, of Walton, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020, at home, with her family at her bedside.
She was born July 13, 1939, at Cotton Tree, the daughter of the late Lewis and Locie Collins Holbert.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dewey Kenneth Taylor in 1985; son, Wayne Taylor; sons-in-law, Tom Allen and Ronnie McCune; special companion, Howard Rucker; her adopted parents, Hedge and Locie Cottrell; brother, Shelby; sisters, Lucille, Rosie and Carolyn. Also, she was blessed with and preceded in death by a loving mother-in-law, Nellie J. Taylor.
She was a Christian and a loving mother and grandmother. Her pastimes included birdwatching, WVU football and spending time with her grandchildren. She was a former employee of Kellwood Corp., Norris Industries and Huffman's Convenience Store.
Mrs. Taylor was blessed with a large loving family including her children, Diane (Chris) McCune of Spencer, Cathy "Cack" Allen of Walton, Tony Taylor of Walton, Betty Lynn (Ralph) Taylor-Kent of St. Albans and Matthew (Kelsey) Taylor, also of Walton; 17 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Christina of Parkersburg and Nancy of St. Albans; a sister-in-law, whom she loved, Betty Jane Hershman of Spencer; two adorable pets, Tiny and Lucky Dog.
The children thank the staff of Housecalls Hospice and Roane Home Health for the loving kindness and care they gave to their mother during her illness and passing.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, July 20, at John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer, with Pastor Wayne Stewart officiating. The graveside service will follow at Mt. Moriah Cemetery, Walton, with Preacher Jerry Saunders, Jr. officiating.
The family will receive friends one hour before the funeral.
Masks must be worn during the visitation and funeral.
Condolences may be shared at www.taylorfuneralhomeinc.com.