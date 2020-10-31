OMA L. McNEELY, On October 27, 2020 Oma L. McNeely gained her wings and the angels sang, while we wept.
She leaves behind her loving husband of 28 years, Oley McNeely, brother; Bill and Linda Persinger, children; Angela and Ike Gillenwater, Robin Gabbert, Doug Gabbert, Jimmy and Ashley McNeely, and Stacy and Archie Griffith, grandchildren; Mary and Michael Allred, Frank and Kayla Hensley, Ryan Belcher, Lexie McNeely, Dougie Gabbert, Seth Antill, Alyssa Dunlap, Kylie Layne, and Bryson McNeely, great grandchildren; Aubrey Hensley, Malcolm Allred, Michael Allred, Abigail Hensley, Ace Hensley.
She was preceded in death by her husbands Roger Gabbert and James Peters, her parents; Tiny and Buster Persinger, brother Jimmy Persinger, sister in law Sharron Gabbert and brother in law Sam Gabbert.
She was a member of Hopewell Baptist Church, former member of the Barrett Church of the Nazarene. She worked as a housekeeper for 17 years. She was a graduate of Van High School. She had a multitude of friends that she considered family. There was not a room her smile didn't light up. She knew no strangers. She was very generous and giving. She loved to sing and to praise God, shop for tops, dance like no one was looking, and flowers.
A special thank you to Faye Lynn Cregger, Robin Davis and Scott Seagle. Thank you for the wonderful care Trina Kish, FNP, and Dr. Linda Kissinger. Please become an organ donor and save multiple lives.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m., Sunday, November 1 Hopewell Baptist Church, Broundland Rd. South Charleston, WV with Chris Vannatter and Dwight McClure officiating. Burial will follow in Boone Memorial Park, Madison, WV.
Friends may call from noon to service time at the church.
Handley Funeral Home, Danville, WV is assisting the McNeely family.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, CDC guidelines will be observed, with mask and social distancing encouraged.