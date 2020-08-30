OMAR "OMER" CLINE ESTEP, 85, of Yawkey, WV passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Melech Covid Hospice House in Tampa, Florida from complications of Covid-19.
Omar was born on June 13, 1935, son of the late Fount & Pearl (McCallister) Estep in Alkol, WV. Omar was the youngest child and preceded in death by 5 brothers and 7 sisters, his grandson Matthew Paul Estep and his former wife and mother of Mike, Gatha Irene Estep.
Surviving are his loving sons: Mike (Janine) Estep and the lights of his life, his grandchildren Megan and Michael (Mikey) all of St Albans, WV; Patrick (Betty) Clark and grandchildren Christopher and Candice all of Columbia, SC; daughter, Holly (Chris) Price and his grandchildren Senca and Shaelyn all of Brevard NC. Also surviving are 3 great grandchildren a multitude of cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews who he left a lasting impact on, especially his niece, Susie Dunlap, who was always there for him.
Omar attended Duval High School where he played basketball and football. He then joined the Army at the age of 17 in 1953 and obtained the rank of Corporal and served his country overseas in France until 1956. He continued to serve with the US Army Reserves from 1956 to 1959, he then served with the 130th Air Base Squadron till June 1960 as Staff Sergeant. Omar graduated in 1958 with his welding certification. He also served his community as a Justice of the Peace and Magistrate for Lincoln County, WV. He retired in 1998 from the Plumber Pipefitter Local 625 where he had been a member for over 50 years. Omar was a lifetime member of the American Angus Association, Airstream Club, Veteran of Foreign Wars and Scottish Rite Mason as a 14 degree for over fifty years. Omar was a proud Veteran and loved his country and would often be seen wearing his signature "USA" shirt. He loved to go out dancing and made many friends along the way.
Omar's passion was farming, where he proudly raised Pinzgauer Cattle. He loved the outdoors, especially camping and fishing with his son Mike and grandson Mikey. He spent many hunting seasons and made many memories with Mike and Mikey. After retirement he became a snowbird and spent the winters exploring different parts of Florida in his Airstream and would return home to is beloved West Virginia in the summers. He especially loved spending time with his granddaughter, Megan, and he cherished her trips to Florida. He spent his later years surrounded by many friends in Florida, especially by Rosemary Natoli-Colavito, Fran Pauley, and Bernie, who he cared deeply for.
Memorial Service will be at 4 p.m., Saturday, September 5, at Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek with Military Honors provided by Alum Creek VFW Post 4768. Family will receive friends from 3 to 4 p.m. Burial will be held at a later date. Per Omar's wishes he was cremated.
The family will be having a Celebration of Omer's Life following the service at Mountain Pie Company on the River in St. Albans for dinner and to share stories and memories of Omar, all are welcome to attend.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV