OMAR "OMER" CLINE ESTEP, 85, of Yawkey, WV passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020. Memorial Service will be at 4 p.m., Saturday, September 5, at Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek with Military Honors provided by Alum Creek VFW Post 4768. Family will receive friends from 3 to 4 p.m. Burial will be held at a later date. Per Omar's wishes he was cremated.
The family will be having a Celebration of Omer's Life following the service at Mountain Pie Company on the River in St. Albans for dinner and to share stories and memories of Omar, all are welcome to attend.