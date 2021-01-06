ONA MERLEEN RAY, 85, of Charleston, WV, passed away December 26, 2020 at Meadowbrook Acres Nursing Center in Charleston. Born June 2, 1935 in Doddridge County, WV, she was the daughter of the late Hobart and Helen Isner Dotson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Ray brother, Orman Dotson and twin sister, Marleen Seese.
Merleen was a member of Park Avenue Church of Christ and an avid reader. She was a loving and caring mother who will be dearly missed.
The family would like to thank the staff of Meadowbrook Acres Nursing Center for their compassionate care of Merleen.
A Graveside service will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens in Cross Lanes, WV.
Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Memorial contributions may be made in Merleen's honor to the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association, 1248 Greenbrier Street, Charleston, WV 25311. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.cpjfuneralhome.com