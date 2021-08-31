OPAL B. (NEE SIDERS) PRICE, age 81 of Huntsburg, OH, formerly of Mentor, OH, passed away August 28, 2021 at home. She was born December 15, 1939, in Ward, WV to the late Leslie and Eloise Siders.
Opal was a member of The Church of Christ in Mentor, OH for 54 years. During those years, she was a Sunday school teacher and worked tirelessly in community service. She worked in the food industry for over 50 years. Her hobbies included traveling and gardening. She visited all 50 states in her lifetime and raised a garden every summer. She enjoyed cake decorating, puzzles, and spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Hurley; daughter, Tina (James) Layne; 4 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; 2 brothers; 4 sisters and other loving family. She was preceded in death by her son, Terry Price; parents, and 4 brothers.
A funeral service will be held at noon on Thursday September 2, at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. The family will receive friends from 11 am until the time of the service on Thursday at the funeral home.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 8, at the Price Family Cemetery in Quinland, WV. Local arrangements entrusted to Curry Funeral Home in Alum Creek, WV.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Church of Christ Food Pantry, Church of Christ, 7201 Burridge Avenue, Mentor Ohio, 44060.