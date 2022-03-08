Sunday, March 6, 2022, Heaven gained a holy angel. OPAL DEAN HOLSTEIN CUMMINGS, 85 years 4 months and 23 days old, of Yawkey, WV, went home to be with her Lord and Savior at the Hubbard Hospice House West after a short illness.
She was born October 14, 1936, the daughter of Leonard Holstein and Stella Smith Holstein at home in the little town of Ivy Branch. She was a caregiver helping any of her family that was in need until she started her own little family.
Opal was a proud and wonderful Homemaker, Wife and Mother to her beloved family. She was so inspirational always living life on the straight and narrow path never straying away from God's path. She had recently told us that she has read the Bible completely over 30 times in her life. She was the type of person to help anyone in need and would want nothing in return. Opal was a 45+ year member of Porter Fork Baptist now Yawkey Missionary Baptist Church.
Opal was preceded in death by two stillborn sons, her husband and love of her life for 53 years Larry Russell Cummings who she deeply loved and cherished. Her brother Lloyd Holstein, sisters Irene Johnson, Bernice Headley, and Marie Grass.
Opal is survived by her three sons that she loved more than life itself, John (Amanda), Timmy (Tina), and Joe (Crystal), five grandchildren that she adored, Steven (Jonah) Wilson, Emma Cummings (Chaz), Josie Cummings (Tyler), Ethan Cummings, and Megan Cummings and two great-grandchildren that she held near to her heart, Bryson Wilson and Riley Wilson. She is also survived by one sister, Marjorie Johnson of Danville and a group of nephews and nieces that she loved each and every one of them. She also had plenty of friends that she loved talking to on the phone, a great neighborhood that she lived in for over 45 years and special people at Kroger's at Danville where she went grocery shopping once a week.
Service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 9, at Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek, with Pastor Darrell Searls and Rev. Rickie Holstein officiating. Burial will follow at Orchard Hills Memory Gardens, Yawkey. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV has been caring for families since 1950.