OPAL DURHAM 80, of Belle passed away February 11, 2021 at CAMC General Division following complications from surgery.
Opal started taking children into her home over 40 years ago as an in-home babysitter. She always said she wouldn't bring a child into her home if she couldn't love them and treat them as her own. That's how she came to be known to everyone as "Mommaw Opal." All of those children are grown today but most all of them and their parents kept in touch with Mommaw Opal, even today.
Opal was an avid WVU fan and watched all their games. Mommaw Opal will be most remembered for her ability to love anyone and everyone that she came into contact with. She had the sweetest nature and kindest heart. The love she showed others was reciprocated to her tenfold because after all, how could you not love Mommaw Opal? She had a love so deep for her family and she kept them laughing with her quick wit and sense of humor. Opal was so adored by her 6 grandchildren who were the lights of her life. Her daughters Jo and Lynn often spoke lovingly about the many adventures they shared with their Momma. Mommaw Opal loved the beach and looking for shells and sharks' teeth.
She loved Elvis and Conway Twitty, and on many days could be heard throughout the house singing their songs. But she was most happy just being at home with her family and faithful fur babies; Lilly, Mindy and Fluff. The love she had for them was as deep as that for her children and grandchildren. We are so sad to not have her with us in this world any longer. We each have our own special memories of times spent with Mommaw Opal. We take great comfort in knowing that one day we will all be reunited in Heaven.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Walter Durham; parents, Everette and Mabel White Perry; son and daughter-in-law, David and Rita Durham; grandson, Andy Durham; sister, Ollie Stone and brothers, Ray and Jack Perry.
Surviving are her daughters, JoAnn Ashworth of Concord, North Carolina, Lynn McCallister (Angelo) of Belle; brothers, Jim Perry of Ashville, North Carolina, Tom Perry of Ripley; sisters, Ruby Taylor of Hurricane, Diana Pierce of Michigan; grandchildren, Dustin Durham, Heath Ashworth (Brittany), Cody McCallister (Amanda), Jordan Ashworth (fianc , Ben Barrier), Sean McCallister; special niece, Betty Duffey and a host of friends and neighbors.
The family would like to thank the staff at STICU CAMC General for their genuine kindness and support during this difficult time.
In keeping with Opal's final requests, there will be no services and her interment will be in Witcher Cemetery, Belle.
