Opal Fields

OPAL MAE FIELDS, 84, of Charleston went home to be with the Lord, at home November 5, 2020.
She was a homemaker, loving wife, mother, and grandmother.
She was a member of Kanawha Two Mile Grove Missionary Baptist Church.
Preceding her in death was her parents, Arledge Elmore and Georgia Francis Tanner Shamblin, and her loving husband Rev. Robert "Bob" Fields, and son David.
Surviving her are sons, Mark (Barb), Jonathan (Lori) and Adam; daughters, Leah Ballard (Ed), Rachel Parsons (Randall), Beth McClanahan (Virgil) and Becky Nelson (Derreck). Brother, Earl Shamblin "Sonny"; sisters-in-law, Ruby Bradley, Loraine Goff, Mabel Fields; brother-in-law, Butch Fields; Grandchildren, Amanda, Alyssa, Grant Ballard, Danielle McClanahan (Danny), Rylee, Reagan Fields, Noah, Cooper Parsons and Great Grandchild, Elizabeth Porter
Funeral Services will be 2 p.m., Sunday, November 8, at Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home with Rev. Travis Bradley officiating. Burial will follow in John Beane Cemetery, Sissonville. Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to services, also at the Funeral Home.
The family will accept online condolences at: cpjfuneralhome.com
Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home is serving the Fields Family.