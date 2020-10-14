OPAL ELIZABETH HENSLEY, 92 of Parkersburg, passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020, at home.
She was born December 31, 1927 in Scott Depot to the late Clyde and Opa Cain. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Clifford H. Hensley; brothers, Chester Lee Cain, Homer Cain James E. Cain, C. Edward Cain Jr. and Seldon Cain. Opal was a loving wife, mother and friend. She had many gifts, including sewing, crocheting, painting, and crafts. She worked at various retail stores thoughout the years.
Surviving are her son Roger Hensley (Elaine) of St. Albans; daughters, Janet Paul (Ivan) of Independence, LA, Beverly Hensley of Parkersburg; brother, Roy Cain (Norma) of Hurricane; grandchildren, Michael D. Paul, Amy S. Martin, Matthew S. Paul and Natasha Morgan; great grandchildren, Brodie, MacKenzie, Alanna, Charlie Herston Paul and one on the way; many other extended family and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday October 15, at the Upper Chapel Mausoleum, Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans with Pastor James Dennis officiating. Entombment will follow the services at the Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
You may visit Opal's tribute page at BartlettNicholsFuneralHome.com to share condolences or memories with the family.