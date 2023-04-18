Opal Lee Smith

OPAL LEE (DOUGLAS) SMITH April 13, 1941 to April 14, 2023.
Opal was born April 13, 1941 in Clio, WV, was raised in Belle, WV and later married her high school sweetheart, George Smith. They raised their children in Cross Lanes, WV and then retired in Looneyville, WV.
Opal retired from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources in Charleston, WV. Opal loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them and her love was easily felt by her selfless desire to take care of others. Family gatherings were important to her. She always wanted everyone there, so she could visit and hug them all.
She enjoyed her time at the Amma Community and Senior Center and the Chickamauga Active Living Center. She made wonderful friends at each, and talked positively about them all the time. Her granddaughter, Channa Leighton, wrote this beautiful poem describing her values and her life.
All grandparents are gold but mine was sparkling Opal too Colors so bright when she was near her light shined warm on you Truth be told it didn't matter how she came into your life Mom, neighbor, Mamaw, friend & Papaw George's wife Once her iridescence lit you up you were blessed forever Bound to be left wishing for one more hug together Helping others recharged her soul; she was everything to everyone Cooking, crocheting, volunteering, reading, shopping, having fun Fish fries, family, flea markets, beaches laying in the sun Gardens, thrifting, game shows, uniquest snacks longest walks of anyone Fiery, feisty, funny, but wise and grounded too She gave so much to all of us then found more to give to you A mesmerizing glisten lighting the darkest night Advice worth every listen Now you take your flight Shine down on this whole world Illuminate every soul who needs you A Pearl inside an oyster April diamonds refract too Glows radiate from hearts you touched & now's our time to share A legacy of luminous light, All of us left better because an Opal cared
Opal was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, her parents, Jacob Earl and Flotie Lee Douglas, her sisters, Violet Hardesty and Louise Keeney, as well as her brother Jacob "Buddy" Douglas.
She is survived by her children, Butch (Robin) Smith, Chuck (Kim) Smith Sr., and Leesa (Paul) Ross. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Brandy Bolton, Channa (Scott) Leighton, Chuck Smith, Jr., Eric Smith, and Kristina (Kyle) Nadrowski. Lastly, she is survived by her great-grandchildren, Brianna Bolton, Andrew Sheffield, Ansley Bolton, Kenlee Leighton, Aiden Mooney, CharleeAnn Leighton, Michael Leighton, and Brody Nadrowski.
A memorial service honoring her life is to be held at a future date and time.
The family has requested in lieu of flowers, monetary donations be sent to the church she attended, which she loved dearly--Newton Baptist Church, PO Box 814814, Newton, WV 25266.
Everyone that knew her will miss her caring spirit and treasure the memories that they have of her.