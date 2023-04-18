Thank you for Reading.

Opal Lee Smith
OPAL LEE (DOUGLAS) SMITH April 13, 1941 to April 14, 2023.

Opal was born April 13, 1941 in Clio, WV, was raised in Belle, WV and later married her high school sweetheart, George Smith. They raised their children in Cross Lanes, WV and then retired in Looneyville, WV.

