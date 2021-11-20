OPAL MAE PENCE SHAMBLIN, 86 of Charleston passed away on Thursday November 18, 2021 at Brookdale Charleston Gardens.
Opal was a retired Billing Clerk for Cabot Oil & Gas. She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, William A. Shamblin; parents, Roy Herby Pence Sr. and Lillie Zena Batten Pence; siblings, Roland, Wilford, Carl, Harold and Mary A. Bonham.
Left to grieve her memory are her daughter, Phyllis Shamblin Stapler of Charleston; son, Michael Dean Shamblin of Arnold, Maryland; grandchildren, Rodman (Alisa) Stapler, Brian (Shannon) Stapler, Matthew (Leslie) Shamblin; Ashley (Justin) Shamblin; Tristan Cole Shamblin; great grandchildren, Joshua, Abigail, Adam, Madaline Stapler, Caleb Alderman and Jonathon and Ailena Bezek; brothers, Paul D. Pence of Murfreesboro, TN and Toy Herby Pence Jr. of Charleston.
Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m., on Sunday November 21, 2021 at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden with Pastors Rick Gardner and Steve Wheeler officiating. The service will be Live Streamed on the Funeral Home's Facebook page. Burial will follow at Elk Hills Memorial Park, Big Chimney.
A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
Due to the continued concerns with the COVID-19 Pandemic we asked that if you plan to attend the visitation please adhere to social distancing and wear a proper facial covering.
The family would like to say a special "Thank You" to Brookdale and Staff for the love and kindness showed our mother, and the Hospice staff for their care and all the prayers, thoughtfulness, kindness and love shown us in this difficult time.