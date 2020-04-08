Opal Marie "NoNo" Bell

OPAL MARIE BELL, "NoNo," 73, of Chapmanville, departed this life April 6, 2020, at Logan Regional Medical Center. Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, April 10, at Evans Funeral Home, Chapmanville, W.Va. To observe social distancing, rotating visitation of 10 people at a time will be allowed inside the funeral home. Graveside services will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill; all welcome to attend, but must observe social distancing restrictions.
