Opal Marie "NoNo" Bell

OPAL MARIE BELL, "NoNo," 73, of Chapmanville, departed this life April 6, 2020, at Logan Regional Medical Center. Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, April 10, at Evans Funeral Home, Chapmanville, W.Va. To observe social distancing, rotating visitation of 10 people at a time will be allowed inside the funeral home. Graveside services will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill; all welcome to attend, but must observe social distancing restrictions.

Local Spotlight

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Wednesday, April 8, 2020

Edwards, Joyce - 11 a.m., Montgomery Memorial Park, London.

El-Amin, Kela - 11 a.m., streaming live, see obituary.

Harper, Robert - 2 p.m., Eventide Cemetery, Spencer.

Nasby, Beatrice - 11 a.m., Memory Gardens, Madison.

Walden, Albert - 1 p.m., Miller Cemetery, Sweetland.