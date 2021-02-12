OPAL NEWMAN, 89 of Belle went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday February 9, 2021.
She was born on June 26, 1931 to the late Robert & Julia Abston Crowder. She was a lifelong member of Mary Virginia Gospel Tabernacle. She loved going to Church and serving the Lord. Opal attended the Midway School on Campbell's Creek where she was a member of the National Junior Honor Society.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her Husband of 68 years, Herman Newman; brothers, Homer & Clayton Crowder; grandchildren, Tara Marie Torrey & Michael Shayne Rollins; daughter-in-law, Janice Newman.
Opal is survived by her daughter, Mary (Ray) Bays; sons, Richard (Peggy) Newman, Larry Newman, Mark (Carmen) Newman and Kevin (Brenda) Newman; nine grandchildren, twenty three great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren.
A Private family Celebration of Life Service will be held at 12:00 Noon on Saturday February 13, 2021 with Rev. Junior Holley & Rev. Jay Mace officiating. Burial will follow at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.
The service will be live streamed on Stevens & Grass Funeral Home Face Book page.
A walk through visitation will held one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the Funeral Home.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, it is mandated by the Governor and the CDC that proper facial coverings be worn and that social distancing be observed. Temperatures will be taken upon entry to the Funeral Home.
The online guest book can be accessed at www.stevensandgrass.com.