Opal Swisher

OPAL SWISHER, 87, of Parkersburg, formerly of Calhoun County, heard those words from her Lord and Savior Monday, March 30, 2020, at Cedar Grove Assisted Living, Parkersburg. A private family funeral service will be held at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation Inc., Grantsville, W.Va., on Monday, April 6.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Thursday, April 2, 2020

Cox, Raymond - 1 p.m., Ferrell Cemetery, Harmony.

Hemlepp, Pauline - 11:30 a.m., Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington.

Nichols, Ronzel - 4 p.m., Hebron Cemetery.

Payne, Nancy - 1 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Evans.

Williams, Romeo - 2 p.m., Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston.