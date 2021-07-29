Opal Wyona Mitchell Carter

OPAL WYONA MITCHELL COATES CARTER, was the only child born to the union of Benjamin Franklin Mitchell and Katherine Rowe, and she was a proud native of Charleston, West (By God) Virginia. The entire Mitchell family, including both of her parents, her uncles and young Opal Wyona all graduated from Garnet High School in Charleston, WV. Opal was recently inducted into the Garnet High School Hall of Fame by the Garnet High School Foundation in Charleston, WV. Family and friends often remarked that the Mitchell household was not just known for fun and good hearted laughter but was notorious for practical jokes.
The "Precious Jewel" enjoyed a career in education of more than fifty-five years. Opal Wyona Mitchell Coates began her studies at West Virginia State College (lovingly referred to as either West Virginia State or just "State") in 1942. During her sophomore year she married George Coates.
The young Mrs. Coates began her professional teaching career at Ferguson School in Dunbar, WV. However, in 1949 tragedy struck Charleston, WV and her husband George, a fireman, died in a horrific fire, known locally as the "Woolworth's Fire".
Life took a turn for Opal in 1955, Opal Mitchell Coates Carter made the decision to leave her beloved Charleston. She moved to Los Angeles, CA with her new husband, Marcus Carter, a native of Pittsburgh Pennsylvania and a 1953 West Virginia State College graduate.
Mrs. Opal M. Carter started in 1956 as a teacher in the Enterprise City School District in Compton California which later became Compton Unified School District. She served as president of the Enterprise Teachers Association. She obtained a Masters of Arts in Education Administration from the University of San Francisco. After a career of almost 50 years of service to parents and students of Compton Unified School District Opal M. Coates Carter retired from her last position in Compton as the Assistant Director of Student Assessment Research and Evaluation in 1996.
In a life of service, Opal M. Coates Carter distinguished herself by serving as Basileus, second anti-Basileus, Far Western Regional Director, and Executive Advisor of the National Sorority of Phi Delta Kappa Inc. and a life member and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated - Theta Alpha Omega Chapter.
Honor continuously and extensively, "The Precious Jewel" was honored by the Las Vegas Chapter National Alumni Association and the Eastern National Alumni Association, The Glover Smiley 110% Award , the James R. Waddy Meritorious Service Award , and the outstanding volunteer service award -United Way of Los Angeles and the West Virginia State University National Alumni Association, William L. Lonesome 2004 Alumnus of the Year Award.
Opal Wyona Mitchell Coates Carter leaves to cherish her memories her niece, Tracy Carpenter Cincore, Esq. (husband, Sterling Cincore, Jr.); grand niece Carter Jihan Cincore (graduate and alumni of Xavier University of Louisiana); niece Kiyo Jacqueline Carter, grand niece Sydni NicoleFrazier(attending Grand Canyon University) a sister, Mary Mitchell Robinson (from Benjamin Mitchell's second marriage); a sister-in-law Josephine Baker; beloved godson, Kimo Kendrick, and many great and grand nieces and nephews, cousins, and a host of loved and loyal friends.
Live Steaming Via Facebook live Thursday July 29, 2021 at 10 a.m., PST. Flowers can be sent to Angelus Funeral Home, 3875 Crenshaw Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90019. Interment Thursday July 29, 2021 at 12:30p.m., Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Hollywood Hills.