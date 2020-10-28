OPHIA THOMAS KENNEDY
O. Thomas Kennedy, 89, of Elkview passed away Friday, October 23, 2020 at home.
He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Edith Kennedy; brother, James Ray Kennedy; and granddaughter, Shannon Kennedy Profitt.
Tom was a loving father and grandfather. He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was a member of Teamsters Local 175. He enjoyed collecting and building model trains and enjoyed hunting.
He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Kennedy; sons, Stewart (Sally) Kennedy and Steve (Nancy) Kennedy; daughters, Becky (Fred) Jarrett and Jackie (Norman) Shultz; ten grandchildren; and twenty great grandchildren.
A private graveside service and burial was held at Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneralhome.net
